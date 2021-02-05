News

Blue Insurance’s Virtual Cafe Goes Live

Blue Insurance’s Virtual Cafe Goes Live

Blue Insurance’s virtual Café Blue is going live from 10.15am on Wednesday, February 10. Blue Insurance looks forward to the travel trade getting together to share gossip and news! It’ll be all about fun stuff and coping strategies, lockdown lessons and plans for the future…

Keep an eye on your email for an invitation from Jeanette Taylor, Agency Sales Manager, Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland to join this exclusive event – and don’t forget to use the hashtag #wearebettertogether.

