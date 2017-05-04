Bmi Regional Launches Double-Daily Derry – London Stansted Service

On Tuesday bmi regional commenced its new service between City of Derry Airport and London Stansted. Fares start from £44 one way. All bmi regional fares include 23kg of checked-in baggage, allocated seating, complimentary in-flight drinks and snacks, and 30-minute check-ins.

Passengers arriving on the first inbound flight and the connecting outbound flight were treated to cake and coffee to celebrate the launch. The service is the latest in a host of new routes for bmi regional and will offer twice daily rotations every day except Saturdays (when there will be one flight each way). The convenient timetables will appeal to business and leisure travellers, making it easy to do the round-trip in a day.

Jochen Schnadt, Chief Commercial Officer, bmi regional, said: “The launch of this important new route, bmi regional’s first to/from Northern Ireland, connects business and leisure travellers from the capital and East Anglia to the North West region of Ireland. Given Derry’s recent and sustained period of economic growth, significant investment in new jobs and the various future growth projects, we are positive that the enhanced double-daily connectivity bmi regional’s new service offers will generate additional activity in the market. It has become one of our fastest selling route launches and we are very pleased with customer acceptance of our latest service.

“We were delighted to welcome the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council aboard our inaugural flights. Our distinguished guest joined a number of members of the media to be among the first to experience our quality and convenient service on this new route.”

Andrew Cowan, Chief Executive, London Stansted Airport, said: “We are delighted to welcome bmi regional to London Stansted for the first time and we look forward to working with them to support the vital and popular link to the City of Derry. It will act as an important gateway to London and the East of England as well as providing easy access and excellent flight schedules for both business and leisure passengers wishing to visit the city and the beautiful scenery of north west Northern Ireland.”