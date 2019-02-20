BOAC to the Future as BA 747 Gets Retro Look in Dublin

Aviation fans were out in force at Dublin Airport to watch the departure of a British Airways Boeing 747 painted in the iconic design of its predecessor, British Overseas Airways Corporation (BOAC).

The aircraft entered the IAC paint bay at Dublin Airport on 5th February where it was stripped of its current British Airways Chatham Dockyard design before being repainted with the BOAC livery that adorned the BOAC fleet between 1964 and 1974.

Alex Cruz, British Airways’ Chairman and Chief Executive, said: “The enormous interest we have had in this project demonstrates the attachment many people have to British Airways’ history. It is something we are incredibly proud of, so in our centenary year it is a pleasure to be celebrating our past while also looking to the future. We look forward to many more exciting moments like this as our other aircraft with heritage designs enter service.”

From the paint bay at Dublin Airport, the BOAC Boeing 747 flew directly to London Heathrow on the aptly named BA100. Its next flight is to New York JFK operating as flight BA117. This flight is particularly significant as it was the first route the B747 flew in BOAC colours.

After this, the aircraft will continue to fly British Airways’ B747-operated routes proudly showcasing the design as part of the airline’s centenary celebrations. The aircraft can be tracked using Flight Radar, which will feature a special image of the livery.

The BOAC livery will remain on the B747 until it retires in 2023 to allow as many customers as possible to have the chance to see it. By this time, British Airways will have retired the majority of its B747 fleet, replacing them with new state-of-the-art long-haul aircraft. This includes taking delivery of 18 A350s and 12 B787 Dreamliners in the next four years – which feature new cabins and are more environmentally efficient – as well as another 26 short-haul aircraft, all part of the airline’s £6.5 billion investment.