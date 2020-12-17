More in News

IATA Unveils Plans for New Travel Pass

Neil SteedmanDecember 18, 2020
British Airways Announces Deep Cuts to Long-Haul Network

Neil SteedmanDecember 18, 2020
Airlines and Airports Stress Need to Align EC Slot Relief Proposal with Aviation Industry Recommendations

Neil SteedmanDecember 17, 2020
Silversea offers up to 20% savings on selected voyages

Michael FloodDecember 16, 2020
ACI Europe and AOA Welcome EU Aviation Contingency Measures

Neil SteedmanDecember 15, 2020
Emirates Welcomes First of Three A380s to Be Delivered in December

Neil SteedmanDecember 15, 2020
IATA Calls for Further Government Supports Following Disappointing October

Neil SteedmanDecember 15, 2020
Royal Caribbean launches Brand-new Club Rewards Mobile App for Android and iOS

Michael FloodDecember 15, 2020
Stena Line doubles frequency and capacity on Rosslare – Cherbourg route

Michael FloodDecember 15, 2020
