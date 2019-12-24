News

Boeing Replaces Dennis Muilenburg as CEO with David Calhoun

Boeing’s Board of Directors, having decided that “a change in leadership was necessary to restore confidence in the company”, has announced that Dennis Muilenburg has resigned as Chief Executive and Board Director effective immediately and has named current Chairman, David Calhoun, as Chief Executive and President effective from 13 January 2020.

The new leadership aims “to bring renewed commitment to transparency and better communication with regulators and customers in safely returning the B737 MAX to service”.

David Calhoun will remain a member of the Board and Board member Lawrence Kellner will become non-executive Chairman of the Board effective immediately. Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith will serve as interim CEO during the brief transition period, while David Calhoun exits his non-Boeing commitments.

