How to Book ASL Airlines France Flights

You can book ASL Airlines France flights for your clients in Amadeus or through the ASLF travel agency portal.

In Amadeus: All ASL Airlines France flights are available in Amadeus (code: 5O).

ASL_Ai_france_col_master

Through the Travel Agency Portal: http://fo-emea.ttinteractive.com/EuropeAirpost/racine_site/agv_fiche_contact.asp?id_sessionlangue=2

To request a login for the Travel Agency Portal, or if you have any questions, contact the airline’s GSA in Dublin: ATTS Travel Representation Solutions, T: 01 882 8680, E: sales@atts.ie (Mon-Fri 09.00 – 17.00) or go to: www.aslairlines.fr/en

