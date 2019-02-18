Book Canadian Getaways with Air Transat and Get Cash Vouchers

Air Transat is rewarding travel agents in Ireland who book Canadian getaways with cash vouchers for every booking they make – and one lucky agent who successfully completes the online training course by 14th March 2019 will win return flights for two to Toronto.

Those who book Club Class return tickets will receive a €20 shopping voucher for each booking made and those booking return Economy Class tickets will receive a €10 shopping voucher for each booking made.

This newly launched incentive is available to all agents in Ireland who make bookings between 18th February and 31st March 2019, for travel between 18th February and 31st May 2019. Air Transat flies from Dublin Airport in Ireland and also has departure points at London Gatwick, Manchester Airport and Glasgow Airport.

Air Transat Club Class offers customers an exclusive and relaxing cabin with spacious seats, meals by celebrity chef, Daniel Vézina, two checked bags, and priority check-in and boarding.

All Economy Class fares include the added value of meals and soft drinks on board, plus in-flight entertainment.

Online Training Course

Agents looking to learn more about Air Transat can visit take its newly launched online training course. The course enables agents to undertake flexible learning and includes a variety of modules to help agents familiarise themselves with the Air Transat product.

Lucky agents who successfully complete the online training course on or before 14th March 2019 will be entered into a competition to win return flights for two to Toronto. The winner will be revealed on 20th March 2019**.

Agents looking to find out more and claim their cash voucher giveaways should visit: AirTransatGiveaway.com.

Adrian Keating, Commercial Director, UK and Ireland, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer our trusted travel agent partners in Ireland this newly launched incentive. By making bookings with Air Transat, agents can rest safe in the knowledge that their valued customers will be enjoying flights on the world’s best leisure airline.

“This new incentive follows the launch of our online training course earlier in the month, and marks the beginning of a whole host of engagements we have planned with the travel trade in 2019.”