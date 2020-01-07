News

Book Emirates in January and Win Family Prizes

Book Emirates in January and Win Family Prizes

To celebrate the launch of its Fly Better Sale, which commenced on 6 January, Emirates is giving away lots of family prizes over the next three weeks.

Prizes include:

  • Family passes to AquaZone
  • Family passes to Imaginosity
  • Afternoon Tea at the Westbury Hotel
  • Viking Splash Tour Family pass
  • Odeon Movie tickets
  • Family pass to Airfield Farm
  • EUR100 voucher for Kildare Village including Valet Park and wash
  • Perx EUR50.00 Shopping vouchers
  • Family pass to Skypark Outdoor Adventures Carlingford

To be in with a chance of winning all you have to do is book Emirates between 6 and 26 January 2020. Send your ticket numbers to dubsalessup@emirates.com by 5.00pm Friday 10, 17 and Monday 27 January and Emirates will announce five winners each week.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Happy New Year from Your ITTN Team

Neil SteedmanJanuary 7, 2020
Read More

Royal Caribbean International Researches Family Holidays

Michael FloodJanuary 7, 2020
Read More

Silversea Unveils Refurbished Silver Shadow

Neil SteedmanJanuary 7, 2020
Read More

Insight Vacations Celebrates The Travel Corporation’s 100th Anniversary

Michael FloodJanuary 7, 2020
Read More

Travel Solutions Strengthens Senior Management Team

Michael FloodJanuary 7, 2020
Read More

Valletta Baroque Festival in Malta

Michael FloodJanuary 7, 2020
Read More

Fiona Foster to Join The Travel Corporation in February

Michael FloodJanuary 7, 2020
Read More

Irish Ferries Early Booking Offer for Haven Holidays

Neil SteedmanJanuary 7, 2020
Read More

Caribtours Launches January Sale With Agent Incentives

Neil SteedmanJanuary 7, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland