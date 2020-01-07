Book Emirates in January and Win Family Prizes

To celebrate the launch of its Fly Better Sale, which commenced on 6 January, Emirates is giving away lots of family prizes over the next three weeks.

Prizes include:

Family passes to AquaZone

Family passes to Imaginosity

Afternoon Tea at the Westbury Hotel

Viking Splash Tour Family pass

Odeon Movie tickets

Family pass to Airfield Farm

EUR100 voucher for Kildare Village including Valet Park and wash

Perx EUR50.00 Shopping vouchers

Family pass to Skypark Outdoor Adventures Carlingford

To be in with a chance of winning all you have to do is book Emirates between 6 and 26 January 2020. Send your ticket numbers to dubsalessup@emirates.com by 5.00pm Friday 10, 17 and Monday 27 January and Emirates will announce five winners each week.