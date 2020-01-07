Book Emirates in January and Win Family Prizes

To celebrate the launch of its Fly Better Sale, which commenced on 6 January, Emirates is giving away lots of family prizes over the next three weeks.
Prizes include:
- Family passes to AquaZone
- Family passes to Imaginosity
- Afternoon Tea at the Westbury Hotel
- Viking Splash Tour Family pass
- Odeon Movie tickets
- Family pass to Airfield Farm
- EUR100 voucher for Kildare Village including Valet Park and wash
- Perx EUR50.00 Shopping vouchers
- Family pass to Skypark Outdoor Adventures Carlingford
To be in with a chance of winning all you have to do is book Emirates between 6 and 26 January 2020. Send your ticket numbers to dubsalessup@emirates.com by 5.00pm Friday 10, 17 and Monday 27 January and Emirates will announce five winners each week.
