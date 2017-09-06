News

Book Your Seats Now for the 26th Irish Travel Trade Awards ‘Oscars’

The 26th Irish Travel Trade Awards Gala Dinner is the highlight of the Irish travel industry calendar, so book your seats now and get ready to enjoy the fun, excitement and entertainment – and you could also win a holiday or airline tickets for two!

The highly prized Irish Travel Trade Awards, which reward excellence in product and service as voted by Irish travel agents North and South, include new categories this year and the evening will also reveal the winners of this year’s ITTN Industry Achievement Award, the ITTN Travel Agency of the Year Awards, and the ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year Award.

Your Master of Ceremonies for the evening will be award-winning RTE journalist Keelin Shanley and seats, which can be booked at www.ittn.ie/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/AwardsBookingForm2017.pdf, are available at the following rates:

Table of 12:     €1,860 + VAT @ 23% = €2,287.80

Table of 10:     €1,550 + VAT @ 23% = €1,906.50

Seats:               €155 + VAT @ 23% = €190.65 each

 

SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES

With an expected 350+ attendees from the travel industry, this Gala Dinner event presents an excellent networking opportunity to travel industry leaders and targeted exposure for supplier organisations. There are many sponsorship opportunities available at the event and we are more than happy to discuss any individual requirements your company may have.

Two main levels of sponsorship are available. Headline Sponsors to date include Emirates, Hertz and the Spanish Tourist Office, while Sponsors include Air Canada, Amadeus, Clayton Hotels, Cork Airport, Falcon Holidays, Grant Thornton, Salou Tourist Board, Shannon Airport, Silversea, Thomson Holidays, Tourism Malaysia, and Uniworld.

To experience some of the atmosphere of an Irish Travel Trade Awards Gala Dinner, please view the 2016 event here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=QdkuaBUQo4Q&t=7s

You may also download the Booking Form here and the Awards Brochure here.

For more information or to confirm a sponsorship package, please contact:

Hilary Drumm, Event Sponsorship Manager

|  hilary.drumm@advantagegroup.ie  |  m +353 (0)85 777 0400
Ian Bloomfield

|  ian.bloomfield@advantagegroup.ie  |  m +353 (0)86 367 4945
Michael Flood

|  michael.flood@advantagegroup.ie  |  m +353 (0)87 255 4333

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for 'Irish Travel Trade News' for the past 40 years.

