Book Your Tickets for the AWTE Christmas Lunch Now

The AWTE Ireland Christmas Lunch, which is open to members and non-members, male and female, will be held on Tuesday 28th November and will be sponsored by Celebrity Cruises. Places at this event are limited so secure your tickets as soon as you can at: www.awte.ie/product/awte-ireland-christmas-lunch-2017/

Bring along your colleagues and spend the afternoon enjoying good food in great company. The venue will be the ‘Cleaver East by Oliver Dunne’, located in Dublin’s Temple Bar. AWTE will have exclusive use of the venue for the event.

Along with delicious food, wine and bubbles, there will be a few surprises lined up to make the inaugural AWTE Christmas Lunch one to remember.

Timings: 12.30pm Pre-lunch drinks;  13.00 – 15.00 Lunch and a few festive surprises!   Price: €35 Members / €50 Non-members.

