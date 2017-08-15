News

Book and Win with Air France, KLM and Delta August Promotion

Book and Win with Air France, KLM and Delta August Promotion

Air France, KLM and Delta Air Lines are giving you a chance to win your very own Hollywood make over. Simply, book Air France, KLM or Delta to the USA during August and be in with a chance.

Win a Hollywood icon package for two at the Shelbourne hotel or a grooming package for two at the Grooming Rooms. (For travel agents outside the Dublin area a similar prize could be arranged.)

To enter, simply log your bookings at www.winwithafkldl.com

Bookings must be made and issued between 1st and 31st August 2017. To qualify for this incentive, bookings must be made with Air France, KLM or Delta from DUB, SNN or ORK to the USA. Details of bookings must be logged at www.winwithafkldl.com by 31st August 2017 in order to qualify. Bookings with multiple passengers will count as one entry. The winner will be announced on 4th September 2017.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Vibrant Irish Light, between Dublin Airport Terminals 1 and 2, is complemented with the poem, Swanlight, by the late Irish poet and philosopher, John O’Donohue

CAR Revokes Travel Agent Licence of Bookandgo.ie

Michael FloodAugust 15, 2017
Read More
Job Opportunities

Job Opportunities with Turkish Airlines and G Adventures

Neil SteedmanAugust 15, 2017
Read More
IMG_4217

Insight Vacations Launches 2018 North America Brochure

Ian BloomfieldAugust 15, 2017
Read More
New AerLingus A330 St Carthage5

Aer Lingus Launches Winter Schedule with 300,000 Additional Seats

Michael FloodAugust 15, 2017
Read More
travel trade deals

Great Value Travel Deals – 15th August 2017

Sarah SlatteryAugust 15, 2017
Read More
300th flight destination of Turkish Airlines is Phuket. (PRNewsfoto/Turkish Airlines)

Join Turkish Airlines in Discovering Amazing Thailand

Michael FloodAugust 15, 2017
Read More
Job Opportunities

Travel Trade Job Opportunities in Dublin

Neil SteedmanAugust 15, 2017
Read More
ITAA Cormac Meehan

ITAA Advises Irish Holidaymakers to Book Now for 2018

Neil SteedmanAugust 15, 2017
Read More
Allianz Emergency Medical Assistance

Average Emergency Medical Assistance Claim Over €4,000

Neil SteedmanAugust 15, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland