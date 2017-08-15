Book and Win with Air France, KLM and Delta August Promotion

Air France, KLM and Delta Air Lines are giving you a chance to win your very own Hollywood make over. Simply, book Air France, KLM or Delta to the USA during August and be in with a chance.

Win a Hollywood icon package for two at the Shelbourne hotel or a grooming package for two at the Grooming Rooms. (For travel agents outside the Dublin area a similar prize could be arranged.)

To enter, simply log your bookings at www.winwithafkldl.com

Bookings must be made and issued between 1st and 31st August 2017. To qualify for this incentive, bookings must be made with Air France, KLM or Delta from DUB, SNN or ORK to the USA. Details of bookings must be logged at www.winwithafkldl.com by 31st August 2017 in order to qualify. Bookings with multiple passengers will count as one entry. The winner will be announced on 4th September 2017.