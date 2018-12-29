News

Bookabed Agrees Strategic Partnership with Best Western

Irish bed bank Bookabed has announced a strategic partnership with Best Western Hotels & Resorts. The addition of this new platform gives Bookabed direct access to global inventory at the group’s 13 hotel brands’ 4,200-plus properties worldwide, offering up to same day availability for all room categories at preferred rates.

Colleen Butler, Head of Product, Bookabed, told Irish Travel Trade News: “This is one of the many new exciting product developments that helps us to further meet the demands of our agents and deliver up-to-date product, with same day availability and preferred partner pricing.

“Stay tuned to learn more about some further products launching in the coming weeks that will further enable agents to deliver better pricing, availability and options to their clients.”

Celebrating more than 70 years of hospitality, Best Western Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning global family of more than 4,200 hotels located in over 100 countries and territories that offers accommodations for all types of travellers.

Guests can select from 13 unique hotel brands: Best Western, Best Western Plus, Best Western Premier, Vīb, Glō, Executive Residency by Best Western, Sadie Hotel, Aiden Hotel, BW Premier Collection, and BW Signature Collection by Best Western; as well as Best Western’s recently launched franchise offerings: SureStay Hotel by Best Western, SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western, and SureStay Collection by Best Western.

Independently owned and operated, each brand has its own personality and style, but all share the same commitment to delivering superior customer service, exceptional value and modern amenities.

