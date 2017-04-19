News

BookaBed host agency appreciation lunch

Bev Fly and Lee Osborne were as usual great hosts at the third BookaBed agency  appreciation lunch held in Sophie’s Restaurant at the Dean Hotel in Dublin.They were  joined by Emma Male and Matthew Dakin of A2B Transfers.

Tom Britton ,Marble City Travel ; Mary King, Travelsavers; Matt Corcoran, King Traveland   David O’Hagan , Donabate Travel.

Lee Osborne welcomed agents and media to the event and thanked agents for their support in 2016 and stated that 2017 continued the excellent growth of the BookaBed product.IMG_3649

Deirdre Sweeny, Sunway,  Des Abbott, Des Abbott Travel;Mary Denton, Sunway; Ken Masterson, Skytours and Claire Dunne , The Travel Broker.

Matthew Dakin of A2B Transfers was delighted with their partnership with BookaBed which continues to grow from year to year and expects this to be a feature well into the future.IMG_3655

Matthew Dakin, A2B Transfers;Tara Magee , British Airways; Des Abbott, Des Abbott Travel and Jim Vaughan , Just Split.

The weather was kind to the gathering and the reception on the rooftop was  noisy and interesting with conversation flowing. Lunch in Sophie’s with plenty of wine went on well into the afternoon.IMG_3665

Mary Denton, Sunway and Yvonne O’Donohoe , O’Donohoe Travel.

 

