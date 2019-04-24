News

Bookabed Says ‘Thank You’ to the Trade at Sophie’s

Bookabed Says ‘Thank You’ to the Trade at Sophie’s

The rooftop of the Dean Hotel on Harcourt Street, Dublin, was the magnificent setting for a Bookabed event, with (above) Dean Dexter of new partner Flexible Autos on hand to help Bev Hart, Colleen Butler and Lee Osborne of Bookabed to say ‘Thank You’ to the trade and media and to promote the new car hire product that is fast approaching launch date, reports Ian Bloomfield.

Lisa Rabbitte, Emirates; Maureen Delmar, MD Travel; and Fillipo Rocchi, Emirates

Sophie’s restaurant on the top floor of the Dean has become the home of Bookabed’s annual ‘Thank You’ event and the beautiful weather on the roof was a pleasant change from last year, when coats and brollies were the required apparel.

Ciara Foley, Platinum Travel, with Lisa Hammond and Caitriona Toner, American Airlines

Ivan Beacom, Aer Lingus, and Ken Masterson, Skytours

Deirdre Sweeny, Sunway, and Dave Hennessy, Tropical Sky

Vanessa Holohan, Club Travel; Ann Davis, Abbey Travel; and Ita Comer, Club Travel

Darach Culligan, Travelworld; Richard Cullen, Killiney Travel; and Mary Denton, Sunway

Bettina Haltmayer and Mairead Keegan, Click&Go, with Deirdre Sweeny, Sunway, and Paul Hackett, Click&Go

Bev Hart, Bookabed, and Dave Hennessy, Tropical Sky

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

48 Groups Share €276,000 from Dublin Airport Community Fund

Neil SteedmanApril 24, 2019
Read More

Irish Ferries’ W.B. Yeats Named Ferry of the Year 2019

Neil SteedmanApril 24, 2019
Read More

Ethiopian Airways to Continue Dublin to Addis Ababa via Madrid

Michael FloodApril 23, 2019
Read More

Irish Ferries Offers 25% Off Fares to Britain in Flash Sale

Neil SteedmanApril 23, 2019
Read More

ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 23rd April 2019

Neil SteedmanApril 23, 2019
Read More

Click&Go to Appoint Product Administrator

Neil SteedmanApril 23, 2019
Read More

British Airways Engineer Re-Imagines Theme from ‘Lakmé’

Michael FloodApril 23, 2019
Read More

Eurostar Mobile Tickets Can Now Be Saved on Google Pay

Neil SteedmanApril 23, 2019
Read More

Trish and Siobhan Are Off to Cyprus with Sunway and Constantinou Bros

Neil SteedmanApril 18, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland