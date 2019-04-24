Bookabed Says ‘Thank You’ to the Trade at Sophie’s

The rooftop of the Dean Hotel on Harcourt Street, Dublin, was the magnificent setting for a Bookabed event, with (above) Dean Dexter of new partner Flexible Autos on hand to help Bev Hart, Colleen Butler and Lee Osborne of Bookabed to say ‘Thank You’ to the trade and media and to promote the new car hire product that is fast approaching launch date, reports Ian Bloomfield.

Sophie’s restaurant on the top floor of the Dean has become the home of Bookabed’s annual ‘Thank You’ event and the beautiful weather on the roof was a pleasant change from last year, when coats and brollies were the required apparel.