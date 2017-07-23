Booking a Car Transfer Made Easy with Travelport Drive Me

Travelport has partnered with Groundspan to introduce the fully integrated ground transportation solution, Travelport Drive Me. Designed to be the fastest and the most efficient way to book ground transportation services, Drive Me revolutionises car service bookings to deliver a seamless experience to travellers.

Travelport Drive Me provides options for travelers who desire a high-quality, personalised and reliable car transfer service experience across their journey. Powered by Groundspan’s global network of over 5,000 car service providers with professional drivers, Travelport Drive Me enables Travelport Smartpoint-connected travel agents to seamlessly manage ground transportation, just as they book flights, hotel accommodation or car rental.

Other benefits of Travelport Drive Me are:

Increased efficiency through the automation of multiple manual processes used today, providing pricing, availability and confirmation at the time of booking

The ability to use existing Passenger Name Record (PNR)/profile data for the automatic pre-population of passenger and destination information, enabling complete itinerary management

An efficient way for agents to drive extra revenue for their business while maintaining duty of care and policy adherence

Niklas Andreen, Vice President and Managing Director, Global Hospitality at Travelport, said: “We are excited to provide our customers with this ground transportation solution. Our partnership with Groundspan further emphasises our intent to deliver the most innovative and intuitive solutions for our customers. Its knowledge, experience and global reach enable Travelport Drive Me to become a great tool when pre-booking car with driver services on behalf of their travellers. It helps agents build a reputation as a ‘one-stop-shop’ for all their customers’ travel needs. It is yet another example of Travelport using its great tech to provide a wide range of travel services.”

Tony Bonanno, President, Groundspan, added: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Travelport to pioneer innovation in the ground transportation bookings. Travelport Drive Me is packed with functionality that automates the booking process, making the overall experience for booking car services more efficient and profitable.”