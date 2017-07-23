News

Booking a Car Transfer Made Easy with Travelport Drive Me

Booking a Car Transfer Made Easy with Travelport Drive Me

Travelport has partnered with Groundspan to introduce the fully integrated ground transportation solution, Travelport Drive Me. Designed to be the fastest and the most efficient way to book ground transportation services, Drive Me revolutionises car service bookings to deliver a seamless experience to travellers.

Travelport Drive Me provides options for travelers who desire a high-quality, personalised and reliable car transfer service experience across their journey. Powered by Groundspan’s global network of over 5,000 car service providers with professional drivers, Travelport Drive Me enables Travelport Smartpoint-connected travel agents to seamlessly manage ground transportation, just as they book flights, hotel accommodation or car rental.

Other benefits of Travelport Drive Me are:

  • Increased efficiency through the automation of multiple manual processes used today, providing pricing, availability and confirmation at the time of booking
  • The ability to use existing Passenger Name Record (PNR)/profile data for the automatic pre-population of passenger and destination information, enabling complete itinerary management
  • An efficient way for agents to drive extra revenue for their business while maintaining duty of care and policy adherence

Niklas Andreen, Vice President and Managing Director, Global Hospitality at Travelport, said: “We are excited to provide our customers with this ground transportation solution. Our partnership with Groundspan further emphasises our intent to deliver the most innovative and intuitive solutions for our customers. Its knowledge, experience and global reach enable Travelport Drive Me to become a great tool when pre-booking car with driver services on behalf of their travellers. It helps agents build a reputation as a ‘one-stop-shop’ for all their customers’ travel needs. It is yet another example of Travelport using its great tech to provide a wide range of travel services.”

Tony Bonanno, President, Groundspan, added: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Travelport to pioneer innovation in the ground transportation bookings. Travelport Drive Me is packed with functionality that automates the booking process, making the overall experience for booking car services more efficient and profitable.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

1-IMG_2915

Aer Lingus to Launch Dublin-Miami on 1st September

Michael FloodJuly 25, 2017
Read More
WH Veranda Suite-XL

Silversea Luxury Seven-Day Cruise in Northern Europe

Michael FloodJuly 25, 2017
Read More
Travel Deals

Great Value Travel Deals – 25th July 2017

Sarah SlatteryJuly 24, 2017
Read More
london gaa launch 13

CityJet becomes the Official Airline of London GAA

Michael FloodJuly 24, 2017
Read More
Repro Free: Thursday 21st July, Dublin Airport: Aer Lingus welcomed a piece of Irish aviation history into its hangar at Dublin airport today as it received a Douglas DC-3 aircraft hailing from the 1940s and 50s and freshly painted in the Aer Lingus livery of that era. The DC-3 was the fifth aircraft type to be operated by Aer Lingus in 1940 and at that time was part of a fleet of just 5, while todays fleet now stands at 63 aircraft operating more than 100 routes to UK, Europe and North America. The DC-3 aircraft will feature in Bray Air Display and Foynes Air Show this weekend. Pictured are Aer Lingus cabin crew Sarah Jane Bennett and Christina Foley wearing the airlines 1940s uniform together. Picture Jason Clarke

Aer Lingus gets nostalgic about the DC 3

Michael FloodJuly 24, 2017
Read More
CAR Website

CAR Issues New Travel Agents Licence

Neil SteedmanJuly 24, 2017
Read More
Relax in tropical splendor on the deserted barrier island beaches surrounding Marco Island.

Naples on Florida’s Paradise Coast a Must Visit Destination

Michael FloodJuly 23, 2017
Read More
IMG_0822

AirWaves from Royal Caribbean/Celebrity Cruises/Azamara Club Cruises

Michael FloodJuly 20, 2017
Read More
300th flight destination of Turkish Airlines is Phuket. (PRNewsfoto/Turkish Airlines)

Phuket, Thailand, is Turkish Airlines 300th Destination

Michael FloodJuly 19, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland