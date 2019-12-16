Borovets is Europe’s Best Value Ski Resort – UK Post Office

This year’s Ski Resort Report by the UK Post Office shows that Borovets in Bulgaria is Europe’s best value ski resort, while Bardonecchia in Italy’s Piedmont region is the cheapest in the eurozone.

Although prices have risen in over 80% of the ski resorts surveyed for the 13th annual Ski Resort Report from Post Office Travel Money, the extra cost for UK skiers is lower than might have been expected. This is because sterling is stronger than a year ago against all the currencies for European ski destinations including the Euro, Swiss franc and Bulgarian lev. Produced in partnership with Crystal Ski Holidays, the report reveals that Bulgaria offers the cheapest skiing but that Italian resorts are again challenging Eastern European ones for value.

Key findings include:

· Borovets has narrowly pipped Bansko to rate as Europe’s best value ski resort

· Bardonecchia in Italy’s Piedmont region is cheapest in the eurozone, while four other Italian favourites – Sestriere, Sauze, La Thuile and Cervinia also feature in the best value top 10.

· Although there are price rises in most resorts, the costs faced by UK skiers in long-time French favourite Val d’Isère are almost 9% lower than a year ago.

The Post Office Ski Resort Report was compiled using prices for 30 European resorts, researched by Crystal Ski Holidays. Costs are based on mid-season pricing and entry level skis and boots. Ski school daily hours vary depending on the resort. Lunch prices consist of a main course and dessert excluding drinks.

Figures used are based on local resort prices converted into sterling using the Post Office internet rate for exchange of £500-£999 on 28 November 2019.

For the full results, see:

https://www.postoffice.co.uk/dam/jcr:de02157d-1d9b-4cbd-b1d2-abdc891870d5/post-office-travel-money-ski-resort-report-2019.pdf