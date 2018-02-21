Being Your Own Boss with Travel Counsellors

Travel Counsellors have been launching new home-based businesses globally for over 23 years, and for over almost 13 years in Ireland. From administration to finance, to marketing and PR – the team behind Travel Counsellors has you covered.

We have a business development team who are experts at helping you create a flourishing and profitable business. They will be by your side in the early days, and always just a phone call away. If you need it, it’s good to know that there is 24-hour support from our Helpdesk team. It doesn’t matter if it’s an awkward booking or help with IT issues – the team will be there for you.

Running your own business means that you are in control, giving you the work/life balance that you deserve. You will cut out that dreaded commute, have much more time for family – and more time to yourself.

Eoin Walsh

Eoin Walsh grew up in the suburbs of Dublin working through his school and college years in his family’s hotel business in Dun Laoghaire before working in a bank for a couple of years. After spending some time travelling around the world, he decided to use his experience to start a career in the travel industry and spent 10 years working as a travel consultant specialising in long-haul travel. Last year, he decided to make the change from working for someone else to working for himself and he will be celebrating his first year with Travel Counsellors in April.

The change from working for someone else to being your own boss of your successful business has many advantages. Eoin told us: “I have a lot more time to do things that I never had the time to do before. For example, I now spend much more time with my family and I have a lot more time to exercise. I feel much happier because I am not commuting to the city anymore, I’m eating a much healthier diet and I am not tired when I finish work, which I used to be. Don’t worry too much about the financial side of things. My advice is to think about this opportunity: you will be able to re-structure your life using your rules and not someone else’s. For me, it’s all about taking control and, essentially, being happier and healthier.”

Travel Counsellors simply love the freedom and flexibility that comes with running a business from home, being part of a community of like-minded friends and professional colleagues, and the incredible support from Head Office that manages away the admin, finance and marketing – allowing them to do what they do best: sell holidays.

Eoin told us how being a Travel Counsellor has impacted on his life: “I have met some fantastic and inspirational people who help and encourage me to be successful with my business. It has been great to re-connect with people whom I hadn’t spoken with in a long time. Meeting new people benefits me because I am building new social relationships and creating new business opportunities, both at the same time.”

Travel Counsellors is an independent travel company with family values reaching far beyond the boardroom. We want to make everyone feel welcomed and appreciated as part of the Travel Counsellors team. Our personal approach and caring attitude has created something altogether special: a Travel Counsellors family.