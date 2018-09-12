Boston Providence Now Bookable for 2019

You can now book your 2019 trip to the USA from Cork Airport with Norwegian from €129 one-way.

Cork Airport welcomed the announcement that Norwegian’s Cork to Boston Providence service is available to book for summer 2019. On sale now, the route will operate at the same three-times-weekly frequency as in 2018, flying on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The Cork to Boston Providence 2019 summer schedule commences in April and runs through to October. Seats are available to book at www.norwegian.com/ie. The Cork to Boston Providence route links Cork Airport, Ireland’s second busiest and best-connected international airport outside of Dublin, with TF Green Airport in Providence, Rhode Island, located an hour from Boston.

Cork’s direct transatlantic service will take you into the heart of Rhode Island, a State famous for its sandy beaches and seaside colonial towns. Providence is a city famed for its rich history, culture and cuisine and was named America’s favourite city by Travel & Leisure in 2017 and the ‘Coolest City in The Country’ by GQ in 2005, and is home to the renowned Brown University and Rhode Island School of Design.

Providence offers endless opportunities to experience some of the best the USA has to offer. Take a trip to Martha’s Vineyard, south of Cape Cod, which is an affluent island that becomes the summer haven for many celebrities. Nantucket is also in easy reach and is home to harbours, dramatic cliffs, beaches and stunning old mansions. So, if you are looking for some nightlife with friends or a fun filled weekend with family, Nantucket has got it all!

Newport, which is twinned with Kinsale, is also a short distance away and is a city set on Aquidneck Island. Its yacht-filled harbour hosted the America’s Cup, a renowned annual sailing regatta, for many years. Newport is also known for the Gilded Age mansions lining Bellevue Avenue, some of which are now museums. The most famous is The Breakers, an 1895 mansion patterned after a Renaissance palace.

Head north to Boston, a history lover’s dream and only an hour away from Providence, and explore its past. Whether you are looking to take in the skyline or enjoy art, visit a museum, or spend the day getting pampered, you will find what you want in Boston.

Fares start from €129 one-way. To book flights, visit www.norwegian.com/ie. For more information on Cork Airport, see www.corkairport.com.