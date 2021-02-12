Boyne Valley Makes Summer Plans

The Boyne Valley is planning for summer staycations with a series of activity ideas and self-catering options for a safe, socially distanced holiday.

Discover this hidden treasure this summer by exploring the mythological and historical landscape, enjoying walks through the quiet countryside and treating your taste buds to some delicious treats. Visit the UNESCO World Heritage site at Brú na Bóinne, marvel at the fantastic high crosses at Monasterboice or walk the Boyne Valley Camino.

Explore the walking trails including the Royal Canal Greenway running through County Meath, not far from Trim Castle. You can also visit the Hill of Tara and feel the stresses and strains of the world slip away as you ascend this magical site. Make sure you visit the heritage town of Kells. The Girley Bog Eco Walk is a looped route through forest and bogland and is a wonderful opportunity to reconnect with nature. Also, close to Kells is Loughcrew Cairns with breathtaking views that you won’t want to miss. A stunning and unspoiled landscape awaits those that visit.

The region has some wonderful beaches that are perfect for walks or for soaking up the July and August sunshine! What can be more calming than watching the waves and feeling the sea breeze as you take a stroll along Baltray strand in Co. Louth or the tranquil beaches of Laytown and Bettystown in Co. Meath?

Or why not be a bit adventurous and explore from the water? With Boyne Boats as your guide and you will paddle along the Boyne Canal while you hear stories of local history, myth and legend in a traditional Kerry Naomhóg currach which featured on the Game of Thrones TV series.

Self-Catering

The Boyne Valley also has plenty of self catering options that are perfect for a family staycations or a couples’ break. The Cottages in Bettystown provide superb luxury self-catering accommodation in a stunning beach-side location.

These 300-year old thatched holiday cottages are beautifully furnished. Check out their “ Love Tulips-Spring Break” – a 3 night stay for 2 people (all inclusive) at €275.00 per person sharing. Offer available until the end of May, off peak only. Visit www.cottages-ireland.com/

The self-catering holiday homes at Knightsbrook Hotel, Spa and Golf Resort are perfect for those travelling as a family or with a large group. Each unit is set on the same picturesque hotel grounds and may be occupied on a self-catering or serviced basis. Guests staying in the luxury properties also have access to the award-winning on-site facilities, including four restaurants and lounges, fully equipped health club, and 18-hole championship golf course. From €289 (total stay). Visit https://secure.knightsbrook.com/bookings/packages2

Or, for something a bit different, Kiltale Farm Cottages offers a hands-on farm experience during your stay. Relax in the fantastic hospitality of the Lydon family.

Bottle feed a baby goat or pet lamb, collect the fresh farm eggs and feed the hens. For younger visitors there is a fantastic playground and large indoor play area with soccer table, new pool table, table tennis and a kids’ corner. Ideally placed to visit Tayto Park and Trim Castle, a stay at Kiltale Farm Cottages is certain to be a family holiday to remember. You can stay three nights self catering for a family of four in the beautifully converted milking parlour for €390.00 or one week self-catering for four people sharing from €850.00. Visit www.meathselfcatering.com/

Visit http://www.discoverboynevalley.ie/