Brian Hynes Rejoins The Travel Corporation

The Travel Corporation has announced that Brian Hynes will re-join the company as of 15th May 2018.

“We are delighted to welcome Brian Hynes back to our TTC family,” said Sharon Jordan, Country Manager, The Travel Corporation. “As our Sales Manager, Brian’s leadership, enthusiasm and passion for our products will be a very positive addition to our team and resource for agents. Over the past number of years, Brian has built valuable industry relationships and is looking forward to meeting with agents and continuing to spread the word about all of our TTC brands.”