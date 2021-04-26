Breaking: Craig Morgan Appointed Head of Ireland for Tui

Craig Morgan, currently Head of Strategic Trading for TUI UK&I, has been appointed as Head of Ireland for TUI, where he will assume responsibility for the management of the TUI & Crystal Ski business in Ireland.

In his 15 years with TUI, Morgan brings a wealth of experience from leading commercial teams in multiple source markets across the Group to the business in Ireland.

“I’m delighted to be appointed as Head of Ireland for TUI,” said Craig. “Through my time leading teams in multiple source markets these experiences have shown me the importance of really understanding local markets and putting our customers at the heart of everything we do. As the Irish travel industry navigates its way through these challenging times, I look forward to working with the local TUI management team, the rest of the business and the wider travel industry to return to operation and get back to what we do best – which is taking our mutual customers on great holidays.” he added.

Craig has been with TUI for 15 years working in various commercial roles while undertaking trading and strategic projects. He has spent 3 years working in the Nordic business progressing to the role of Head of Commercial Trading for TUI Nordic before returning to the UK where he has been in his current role for the last 18 months. Through his roles Craig has worked with multiple markets to put processes in place to improve the optimisation of TUI’s hotel assets across the Group.

Over the coming weeks Morgan will work together on a transition plan with current Head of Ireland Simon Eaton who will move into another role in TUI UK&I’s commercial division.