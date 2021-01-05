News

Breaking News: All Travellers Into Ireland Will Need Proof of Negative Covid Test

Breaking News: All Travellers Into Ireland Will Need Proof of Negative Covid Test

All travellers arriving in Ireland from any country will have to provide a negative PCR-Covid test from the previous 72 hours, according to plans soon to be agreed on by Cabinet.

The travel ban from Britain and South Africa, originally introduced to counter the threat of the new strain of coronavirus, was due to end on January 6th but has been extended until midnight on Friday, January 8 – after which visitors from both countries will be allowed in, but only if they provide a negative PCR test in accordance with the new rules. However, even if they test negative they will still have to restrict their movements for 14 days.

