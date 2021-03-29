Breaking News: Celebrity Cruises Announces British & Northern Ireland Summer Sailings Aboard Revamped Celebrity Silhouette

The final spotlight of our cruise month falls on Celebrity Cruises, who have a huge announcement to make this morning – check out our exclusive interview with Jo Rzymowska, Vice President and Managing Director EMEA, who reveals that the company will make its long-anticipated return to UK shores this summer with a series of ‘staycation cruises.’ A completely refurbished Celebrity Silhouette will sail from Southampton from July 3 with all guests aged 18 and over vaccinated against COVID-19, and those under the age of 18 with negative PCR test results.

The announcement comes just days after Celebrity Cruises announced its Caribbean comeback with Celebrity Millennium departing from St. Maarten and Celebrity Apex departing from Greece, both in June.

Celebrity Silhouette will embark on a series of six- to eight-night itineraries around Britain’s coastline – from Portland along the Jurassic Coast to the Scottish Highlands, explored from Inverness, Kirkwall and Glasgow. Itineraries will also include a visit to Belfast and Liverpool.

Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo said: “We’re delighted to be returning to Southampton after over a year away. We are truly committed to the UK market and can’t wait to welcome guests back onboard. What could be better than a new luxury ship, ready to take guests on a journey around one of the world’s most beautiful and impressive coastlines? Not only is this extremely significant to us as a business but also to the local tourism industry.”

“The Irish trade have been major friends and partners of ours for years and years. I love coming over to Ireland personally; we always get great support and, actually, our Irish guests are often the happiest on board. They spend a lot of money on board…and we know that when the world opens up that’s going to be the case again.” – Jo Rzymowska

A Brand-New Celebrity Silhouette

From bow to stern, Celebrity Silhouette has been ‘revolutionised’, following a multi-million-pound refit last year, designed to ensure an unparalleled new luxury experience for guests needing to feed their love of travel.

Celebrity Silhouette’s new look includes:

Completely modernised staterooms and suites with stunning enhancements designed with guest comfort in mind

The addition of The Retreat for suite guests, an exclusive open-air hideaway featuring a private sundeck and redesigned lounge offering complimentary beverages, gourmet bites, live entertainment, and concierge service, designed by award-winning British designer Kelly Hoppen CBE

Stunningly reimagined restaurants, bars, and lounges where guests can enjoy unparalleled culinary experiences in captivating environments

A redesigned spa and casino

New designer boutiques featuring the hottest designer names

Advanced RFID lock technology with digital key access to every stateroom door

Celebrity Silhouette’s restart in UK waters underlines the brand’s commitment to the UK market and its confidence in its trusted travel partners. Incentives and resources made available to support agents in selling a new luxury staycation with Celebrity this summer include £20 Celebrity Rewards points on every booking, a dedicated marketing toolkit on the Revolutionised Celebrity Silhouette available on Celebrity Central and double Captain’s Club loyalty points for guests.

The restrictions on international travel mean that this news is only immediately relevant to the UK market, but Jo Rzymowska referred to how important the Irish travel trade is to Celebrity Cruises: “All of our business in Ireland comes from our trade partners and the relationship that they have with the brand. A lot of the trade partners themselves holiday on Celebrity cruises, which is lovely – so they truly understand everything that we stand for as a brand.” And when Jo isn’t in Ireland to visit directly with trade partners, Celebrity’s interests are more than capably represented by Valerie Murphy, Strategic Accounts Manager Ireland.