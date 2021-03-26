Breaking News: Stuart Leven to Leave Royal Caribbean Group

Former RCL Cruises vice-president EMEA and managing director Stuart Leven is leaving the business today, March 26. Royal Caribbean Group (The Group) confirmed his departure after eight years with the company. He had latterly been leading the company’s government relations focus in the UK and Europe.

Sean Treacy, SVP International, commented: “Stuart has driven our European performance and awareness over the last few years and latterly has led our back to service partnerships with governments and industry associations across Europe. During his tenure, our brands won unprecedented trade recognition across many European markets and he leaves with our thanks and best wishes for the next chapter of his career.”

Leven comments “I would like to thank all at Royal Caribbean Group for their support and backing during my time with the company. We have achieved a great deal and it has been a privilege leading the EMEA efforts of such an innovative and progressive organisation. I wish everyone at The Group, and our travel agency partners, every success as the industry gets back to providing the great holidays our guests love.”

Stuart worked closely with the Irish market in his role as Associate Vice President and Managing Director, Royal Caribbean International (UK and Ireland) and we at ITTN want to wish him every success in the future.