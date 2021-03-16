News

Breaking News – Travel Centres Confirm Conference

Breaking News: We are delighted to hear that our friends in Travel Centres have announced their annual conference for 2021. The weekend in question is November 12th & 13th and the venue is the beautiful Killashee House Hotel, Co. Kildare

Dominic has asked us to note that due to the ever-changing nature of government advisories regarding maximum numbers allowed to attend indoor gatherings, these dates remain provisional at the moment and that they’ll advise more as time goes by and the picture becomes clearer.

Here at ITTN we don’t think we’ve read such exciting news in a long time!

Sharon Jordan, Managing Director and Owner Irish Travel Trade Network, has worked in the Irish Travel Industry for over two decades, having worked for many different Irish and Global Organisations. Sharon has accumulated experience in a wide variety of disciplines before her latest venture in the acquisition of The Irish Travel Trade Network and Business Traveller Ireland in 2020.

