Breaking News: Victoria Enters Snap Five-Day Lockdown; Australian Open Continues as Planned

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced that Stage 4 restrictions will begin at 11:59pm tonight, February 12, and go until 11:59pm on Wednesday, February 17, after 13 new infections were revealed to be linked to the Holiday Inn Melbourne Airport.

Victorians will only be able to leave home under for the following four reasons: to get essential supplies, for care and caregiving, to exercise, and to undertake essential work. The Australian Open in tennis, which is currently being played in Melbourne, will continue as planned but no fans will be allowed in from tomorrow until the lifting of restrictions.

 

