Breaking: Princess Cruises Summer Seacations Available to Ireland Residents

Princess Cruises has announced its Seacations departing this summer aboard Regal Princess and Sky Princess will go on sale to Irish residents today. The announcement follows clarification from the UK Government that domestic cruises are permitted to accept passengers from the UK and Common Travel Area* (CTA).

From July through to September, MedallionClass ships Regal Princess and Sky Princess will sail roundtrip from Southampton on scenic cruises and voyages with stops in UK ports, with itineraries ranging from three to seven nights. Ports include Portland, Liverpool, Belfast and Greenock.

The Seacations will go on sale to Irish residents at 10:00am today (Monday April 26).

All-inclusive fares for a balcony stateroom start from €568pp for a three-night scenic voyage, from €696pp for a four-night cruise with up to one port, and €1,044pp for a seven-night cruise with up to three ports. Fares include premium drinks, unlimited Wi-Fi, gratuities and the cost of any COVID-19 testing which may be required at the time of travel.

Tony Roberts, vice president Princess Cruises UK & Europe, said: “When it is safe for Irish residents go on holiday abroad, Princess Cruises will be ready to welcome them onboard Regal Princess and Sky Princess for our Summer Seacations.

“Given the advanced progress in the vaccination rollout in Ireland and the support by government ministers to open up international travel by the end of summer, travel agents can feel confident that they can book customers on a UK cruise with Princess and guests can have a holiday they can look forward to.”

Princess Cruises ‘Summer Seacations’ can be booked through a professional travel agent, by calling 1800 939 608 or by visiting princess.com. Available to UK and Ireland resident COVID-19 vaccinated** guests only.