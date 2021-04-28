News

Brenda Morgan Takes Up New Role at City of Derry Airport

ITTN sends a heartfelt congratulations to Brenda Morgan on her new role as Head of Business Development at City of Derry Airport.Brenda as a three decades-worth of experience in the aviation industry, primarily with British Midland (bmi) and, most recently, British Airways, where she was Key Partnership Manager.

She is extremely popular with the travel trade throughout the island and Northern Ireland in particular; her British Airways fam trips were always a calendar highlight!

She was awarded an MBE in 2016 for her work as Chairman of the Northern Ireland Tourism Alliance in pursuit of economic development for Northern Ireland.

Her new role will see her developing connectivity within Ireland’s northwest, which will be vital for the further development of the regional economy.

Everyone at ITTN wishes Brenda every success in her new role.

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

