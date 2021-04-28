Brenda Morgan Takes Up New Role at City of Derry Airport

She is extremely popular with the travel trade throughout the island and Northern Ireland in particular; her British Airways fam trips were always a calendar highlight!

She was awarded an MBE in 2016 for her work as Chairman of the Northern Ireland Tourism Alliance in pursuit of economic development for Northern Ireland.

Her new role will see her developing connectivity within Ireland’s northwest, which will be vital for the further development of the regional economy.

Everyone at ITTN wishes Brenda every success in her new role.