Brendan Barry wins two tickets on Sri Lankan Airlines

Jens Bachmann,Aviareps the GSA for Sri Lankan Airlines in Ireland gave an outstanding presentation of the Airline’s worldwide operations to the trade and media at Matt the Thresher on Pembroke Street.

Flying daily and twice daily on Saturday and Sunday via London Heathrow to Colombo and on to 105 destinations in 47 countries worldwide offering an outstanding service to their clients.

The airlines fleet is made up of 25 aircraft – 13- A330 and 12 A320 which have some of the most up to date specification including WiFi in all cabins and lie flat beds in Business Class.

Brendan Barry from Discover Travel in Cork was the lucky winner of two tickets from London Heathrow to Colombo.