News

Brendan Barry wins two tickets on Sri Lankan Airlines

Brendan Barry wins two tickets on Sri Lankan Airlines

 

Jens Bachmann,Aviareps the GSA for Sri Lankan Airlines in Ireland gave an outstanding presentation of the Airline’s worldwide operations to the trade and media at Matt the Thresher on Pembroke Street.

Fiona

Fiona Dbbyn and Marek Maslowiec both Classic Resorts; Cara Munds, Just Split and Jens Bachmann,Aviareps.

Flying daily and twice daily on Saturday and Sunday via London Heathrow to Colombo and on to 105 destinations in 47 countries worldwide offering an outstanding service to their clients.

Michael Caslin

Michael Caslin,747 Travel; Gabrielle Gilmartin, FCM Travel Solutions and Tom Kiernan, Ask Susan.

The airlines fleet is made up of 25 aircraft – 13- A330 and 12 A320 which have some of the most up to date specification including WiFi in all cabins and lie flat beds in Business Class.

Martin

Martin Hannigan, Travelmood and Bepi Gaidoni, BCD Travel.

Brendan Barry from Discover Travel in Cork was the lucky winner of two tickets from London Heathrow to Colombo.

 

Dominic

Dominic Burke, Travel Centres; Claire Dunne, The Travel Broker; Jens Bachmann,Aviareps; Bernie Burke, Travel Centres; Charlie McNally, The Travel Corporation; David O’Hagan, Donabate Travel.

 

 

 

 

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Related Items

More in News

IMG_4294

John Cassidy and Eileen Penrose win Amadeus Golf

Ian BloomfieldSeptember 22, 2017
Read More
Ryanair Aircraft

CAR update on EU 240 compensation with Ryanair

Michael FloodSeptember 22, 2017
Read More
Tourism Thailand + THY 1

Elaine and Aoife Win Places on Tourism Thailand + Turkish Airlines Mega Fam – Cork Winner Tonight!

Neil SteedmanSeptember 21, 2017
Read More
Finnair eNews Story 5

Win a Two-Night Break for Two in Helsinki with Finnair and Sokos Hotels

Michael FloodSeptember 21, 2017
Read More
Qatar Airways Chauffer Service

Arrive in Style with Qatar Airways Luxury Global Chauffeur Service

Neil SteedmanSeptember 21, 2017
Read More
Sinead Reilly, Strategic Account Director, Northern European Region, Travelport

Travelport Appoints Sinead Reilly in New Role of Strategic Account Director for Northern Europe

Neil SteedmanSeptember 21, 2017
Read More
South Africa

South African Tourism Announces First Ever Agent Training Roadshow in Ireland

Neil SteedmanSeptember 21, 2017
Read More
WTM London 2017

Chief EP Brexit Negotiator  to Speak at WTM London Leaders’ Lunch

Neil SteedmanSeptember 21, 2017
Read More
Cork Airport eNews September 2017 Story 2

Cork Airport and Norwegian Air – History Commences

Neil SteedmanSeptember 20, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland