Brian and Joan Win Trips for Two with Philadelphia CVB and American

Brian Hynes of The Travel Corporation and Joan Scales, Irish Times, were the trade and media winners of trips for two at the well attended lunch in Dublin’s Chapter One restaurant sponsored by Philadelphia CVB, American Airlines, Brandywine Valley & Valley Forge, and Hershey & Harrisburg.

Hosting the lunch were (above) Greg Evans, Philadelphia CVB; Caitriona Toner, American Airlines; Ann Tok, International Communications Manager, Philadelphia CVB; and Tom Henderson, Corporate Communications Executive, Europe & Asia, American Airlines.

Brian won two Business Class tickets with American to Philadelphia, Platinum Services at Dublin Airport, two nights in the Marriott Courtyard Hotel, and one night in the Philly countryside, as well as a pass for Chocolate World. Joan’s prize was similar, but staying at the Marriott Downtown Hotel in Philadelphia.

American Airlines operates a year-round A330-200 service from Dublin to Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) and from 6th May 2017 until October will also have a B757-200 service from Shannon Airport to PHL.