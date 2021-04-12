News

British Airways Abandons Gatwick Short-Haul Summer Return

British Airways has announced that due to the ongoing pandemic it was giving up plans to restore short-haul European services from Gatwick this summer. It will continue to offer long-haul services from Gatwick (plus a flight to Glasgow), but all its short-haul routes would run from Heathrow.

In a statement, the airline said: “Until the end of October, most of our short-haul flights will continue to operate from Heathrow.

“This enables us to ensure a smooth, uninterrupted, and efficient operation across our business at a time when demand is yet to return and international travel restrictions remain in place.”

