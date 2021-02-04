British Airways and American Airlines Trials Digital Health Passport

Starting today, February 4, British Airways will begin trials of the VeriFLY digital health passport, which allows passengers to readily verify Covid-19 test certificates before they fly. It joins its Oneworld partner American Airlines, which began trialling the app in November but from today will expand it to all domestic airports in the US.

The British Airways trial will initially be restricted to flights to the US but a second testing phase will see it in use on incoming transatlantic flights.

Sean Doyle, British Airways’ CEO said: “Although flying is currently restricted, it is essential we do as much as we can now to help those who are eligible to fly and prepare to help our customers navigate the complexities around changing global entry requirements when the world re-opens.

“We remain focused and committed to finding user-friendly, evidence-based solutions to make journeys as seamless they can be. Through these trials, we hope to provide travellers and governments on both sides of the Atlantic with the tools and the reassurance they need to make safe travel possible.”

British Airways chose to use VeriFLY, as it is the app that partner American Airlines has been using since November. There is currently a range of other solutions being developed, including the IATA Travel Pass, which is being trialled by the Gulf airlines.