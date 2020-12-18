British Airways Announces Deep Cuts to Long-Haul Network

British Airways has confirmed that it will cancel services to more than 15 long-haul destinations next year as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to rock the aviation sector. Routes to cities in North America such as Pittsburgh, Calgary and Charleston will be cut, alongside flights to Seoul, Kuala Lumpur and Osaka in Asia. The Seychelles, a popular winter holiday destination, has also been removed from the schedule.

Routes to Muscat, Jeddah and Abu Dhabi are also axed, while British Airways said it would also temporarily suspend flights to Sydney, Bangkok and San Jose during the summer of 2021.

Like other airlines, the pandemic meant global travel restrictions had forced it to operate a reduced and dynamic schedule, it said. Australia, for example, is unlikely to reopen its borders to international travellers until well into next year.

British Airways has previously said that the pandemic has hit it harder than anything ever before. Losses at the flag-carrier have outstripped the financial crisis of 2008 and the September 2001 terror attacks on the World Trade Centre in New York. The carrier counted losses of almost £4 billion in the first half of this year.