British Airways Announces Move to New York JFK Terminal 8

British Airways has announced it is moving to a new location in Terminal 8 at New York John F. Kennedy Airport. The airline is investing in a new, improved terminal alongside American Airlines as part of a significant reinvestment by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Over the next four years, more than £250 million (€285m) will be invested to recreate and customise the terminal. Changes to the terminal will include additional stands, enhanced state-of the-art baggage systems, new lounges, premium check-in areas, and upgraded concessions.

British Airways, which celebrates its centenary this year, will remain in Terminal 7 until 2022. With thousands of customers flying between London and New York every week, the airline remains committed to improving its customer experience at JFK with an investment of £52 million (€59m), which includes new lounges for First and Club World customers.

Alex Cruz, Chairman and Chief Executive, British Airways, said: “We are excited to announce our move to Terminal 8, alongside American Airlines, our Atlantic joint-business partner. Offering the best customer experience at JFK now and in the future is a top priority. We look forward to working with the Port Authority and American Airlines to continue building a world-class transatlantic travel experience in our new home from 2022.”

The airline is investing £6.5 billion (€7.4bn) for customers over five years, including new aircraft, new cabins, new catering, new lounges, wi-fi, and new routes.

This investment forms part of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s announcement in October 2018 to reinvest in JFK terminals, among other city improvements.

Further details about the new Terminal 8 redevelopment will be available in due course.