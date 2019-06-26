News

British Airways Continues Upgrade of World Traveller Plus

British Airways is rolling out the next phase of its investment in its premium economy, World Traveller Plus, cabin by introducing a range of new amenities for customers. New amenity kits using material from recycled plastic bottles will be introduced from 1 July and will include all the essential items travellers need for a flight, including an eyeshade, soft socks, a pen, a toothbrush and toothpaste, and lip balm from the Scaramouche & Fandango range.

More comfort will be delivered through a stylish new quilt and cushion with the herringbone design that is synonymous with the pattern that runs throughout the airline’s First cabin.

The new amenities, which are set to take to the skies from 1 July, follow improvements made earlier this year to the World Traveller Plus cabin, including new menus with a focus on seasonal ingredients.

Carolina Martinoli, British Airways’ Director of Brand and Customer Experience, said: “We are investing £6.5 billion for our customers and these improvements to World Traveller Plus mark part of that investment. The new menus that we introduced in World Traveller Plus earlier this year have been a huge hit with customers and this second phase, including the new washbags, quilts and cushions, will really add to the comfort of the cabin.”

The airline will also be introducing alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails to the World Traveller Plus bar menu. These will include a Gin Fizz or Bloody Mary for a cocktail, or a Citrus Twist for a non-alcoholic alternative.

Customers travelling in World Traveller Plus have the ability to pre-order their main meal up to 24 hours before departure, guaranteeing their first choice for their main meal on flights departing from London. Customers can select this option by using the ‘manage my booking’ tool on ba.com.

Customers can choose to cut the cost of  flights by using Avios part payment. They are able to pick from a range of savings by destination and cabin. Customers making the most of this are still able to collect Avios and Tier Points on their bookings.

2019 is British Airways’ centenary year. The airline is investing £6.5 billion for customers over five years, including new aircraft, new cabins, new catering, new lounges, WiFi, and new routes.

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

