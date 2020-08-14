British Airways extends Book with Confidence policy to September

British Airways is extending its Book with Confidence policy for customers booking flights and holidays throughout September 2020, to cover journeys for a whole year, up to 31 August 2021.

The policy allows customers to change the dates and destination of their booking without incurring a change fee, or to cancel their booking and receive a voucher for use at a later date. Full details can be found at ba.com.

That means customers wishing to book in September can take advantage of some fantastic deals, confident in the knowledge that their booking with British Airways is as changeable as the current situation. Deals include:

Andrew Brem, British Airways’ Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We know how hard people work and how much they look forward to their holidays, so we want to give them the confidence to book, safe in the knowledge they can change their booking should they choose to.

“Anyone booking this September who plans to travel all the way up to the end of August 2021, can now take advantage of amazing deals and be reassured their precious holidays are well protected.”

Safety is at the heart of British Airways’ business and the airline has introduced a range of measures, which it requires customers and crew abide by. These include:

checking-in online, downloading their boarding pass and where possible self-scanning their boarding passes at the departure gate

observing social distancing and using hand sanitisers that are placed throughout airports

wearing a facemask at all times and bringing enough to replace them every four hours for longer flights

asking customers not to travel if they think they have any symptoms of Covid-19

cabin crew wearing PPE and a new food service, which reduces the number of interactions required with customers

asking customers to ensure they have everything they need from their hand luggage before departure, and where possible, storing their carry-on bag under the seat in front of them

The airline is cleaning all key surfaces including seats, screens, seat buckles and tray tables after every flight and each aircraft is completely cleaned from nose to tail every day. The air on all British Airways flights is fully recycled once every two to three minutes through HEPA filters, which remove microscopic bacteria and virus clusters with over 99.9% efficiency, equivalent to hospital operating theatre standards.