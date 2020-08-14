News

British Airways extends Book with Confidence policy to September

British Airways extends Book with Confidence policy to September

British Airways is extending its Book with Confidence policy for customers booking flights and holidays throughout September 2020, to cover journeys for a whole year, up to 31 August 2021.

The policy allows customers to change the dates and destination of their booking without incurring a change fee, or to cancel their booking and receive a voucher for use at a later date. Full details can be found at ba.com.

That means customers wishing to book in September can take advantage of some fantastic deals, confident in the knowledge that their booking with British Airways is as changeable as the current situation. Deals include:

Andrew Brem, British Airways’ Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We know how hard people work and how much they look forward to their holidays, so we want to give them the confidence to book, safe in the knowledge they can change their booking should they choose to.

“Anyone booking this September who plans to travel all the way up to the end of August 2021, can now take advantage of amazing deals and be reassured their precious holidays are well protected.”

Safety is at the heart of British Airways’ business and the airline has introduced a range of measures, which it requires customers and crew abide by. These include:

checking-in online, downloading their boarding pass and where possible self-scanning their boarding passes at the departure gate
observing social distancing and using hand sanitisers that are placed throughout airports
wearing a facemask at all times and bringing enough to replace them every four hours for longer flights
asking customers not to travel if they think they have any symptoms of Covid-19
cabin crew wearing PPE and a new food service, which reduces the number of interactions required with customers
asking customers to ensure they have everything they need from their hand luggage before departure, and where possible, storing their carry-on bag under the seat in front of them
The airline is cleaning all key surfaces including seats, screens, seat buckles and tray tables after every flight and each aircraft is completely cleaned from nose to tail every day. The air on all British Airways flights is fully recycled once every two to three minutes through HEPA filters, which remove microscopic bacteria and virus clusters with over 99.9% efficiency, equivalent to hospital operating theatre standards.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Emerald Pullman Ireland Rail Tour a Great Staycation

Michael FloodAugust 14, 2020
Read More

Travel Solutions to Re-Start Coach Tour Holidays

Neil SteedmanAugust 13, 2020
Read More

TUI Group Reports €1.1bn Loss as Bookings Transfer to 2021

Neil SteedmanAugust 13, 2020
Read More

3,000 Redundancies in Ireland’s 3,500 Travel Agent Workforce “in Weeks”

Neil SteedmanAugust 11, 2020
Read More

Travel Agents Highly Critical of Government’s Green List and July Jobs Stimulus

Neil SteedmanAugust 11, 2020
Read More

Canary Islands Introduce Travel Assistance Policy to Cover Visitors for Covid-19 Expenses

Neil SteedmanAugust 11, 2020
Read More

Visit Portugal Launches Covid-19 Insurance for Travellers

Neil SteedmanAugust 11, 2020
Read More

Travellers using Dubai hub need to carry a negative COVID-19 test document

Michael FloodAugust 11, 2020
Read More

Silversea enhances online marketing toolkit for travel advisors

Michael FloodAugust 11, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland