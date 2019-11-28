British Airways Extends First Contact Resolution Programme

Following the launch of British Airways’ First Contact Resolution Programme at London Heathrow last year, the airline is now rolling the programme out across every airport to which it operates. First Contact Resolution empowers airport hosts to use their expertise, initiative and judgment to solve customer queries on the spot, without waiting for management approval. This allows them to provide instant solutions and peace of mind for customers and send fewer issues to Customer Relations colleagues.

All staff worldwide are now being further empowered to use their skills and initiative to do the right thing for any customer at that moment. The worldwide roll out is a direct result of the successful start of the programme at Heathrow – earlier this year British Airways won the title of Best Airline Staff in Europe at the Skytrax World Airline Awards.

Sumer Adlakha, British Airways’ Customer Service Manager in Delhi, Mumbai & Maldives said: “The new approach has been welcomed by the whole of our airport team and our customers. It gives us the ability to own and resolve a problem without having to ask customers to call or email our Customer Relations team, which is time-consuming for them. They have told us they love that our agents are using their own knowledge and skills to resolve issues and particularly enjoy the personal touch we are able to give in each situation.”

Tom Stevens, British Airways’ Head of Airport Operations, said: “We have seen a fantastic response to the First Contact Resolution programme at Heathrow, which is about going back to basics and emphasising the age-old concept of ‘treating others as you would want to be treated’. The roll out worldwide will provide consistency for our customers, giving everyone the unique and personal attention that they deserve, wherever they are in the world.”

The roll out of First Contact Resolution is a part of British Airways’ £6.5 billion investment in customer experience over five years. This includes taking delivery of 73 new aircraft including A350 and 787s, refurbishing long-haul aircraft with new cabins, introducing new, redesigned lounges, new dining across all cabins, new bedding and amenity kits for First, Club World and World Traveller Plus, best quality onboard WiFi for every aircraft, and access to power at every aircraft seat. The airline recently introduced its Club Suite, a new Business Class seat with direct-aisle access on its A350 aircraft, which is being rolled out across the British Airways’ long-haul fleet.