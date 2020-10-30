British Airways has launched a range of luxury and holiday deals

British Airways has launched a range of luxury flight and holiday deals, offering incredible savings for travellers and available to a wide range of destinations across its global network.

Club World (long haul business class) flights to New York start from £1,199 return while Club Europe (short haul business class) customers can pick up return flights to Bologna from £147 return. Customers can also pick up return business class flights to Rome from £165, Athens from £195, Montego Bay and Toronto from £1,299, Antigua and Barbados from £1,399.

Holiday offers include 3-night getaways to Dubai from just £1,325pp and 7-night trips to St Lucia from £1,479pp. For those wishing to experience the USA, offers include 4-nights to New York from £1,299pp, 5-nights in Los Angeles from £1,749pp and 7-nights in Orlando from £1,699pp. Closer to home, 7-night beach breaks to Mallorca are from £349pp, whilst three-night city breaks to Rome are from just £259pp.

Customers will need to act fast to book their dream trip for 2021, with flight and holiday offers only on sale until 3 November 2020.

Claire Bentley, Managing Director of British Airways Holidays, said: “We know that our customers need absolute reassurance and flexibility right now to enable them to plan their trips, which is why we recently launched our ‘British Airways Holidays Customer Promise’. This outlines exactly what a holiday booking with us guarantees, including the high standards we set for our hotels partners, the unrivalled flexibility we offer to customers and the high quality service we provide to them, from the point of booking to landing back home. We believe that this, combined with these great premium offers, will give customers the confidence to book that special trip and enjoy travel again, knowing that if their plans have to change, their holiday is protected.”

There are also a range of Avios offers in place. Customers who want to reduce the price of their ticket even further using Avios can pick up return Club World flights to New York for just £299 and 183,000 Avios, Orlando for £279 and 252,000 Avios or Antigua for £299 and 227,000 Avios. In Club Europe, return flights are available to Bologna for £73 and 15,000 Avios, Larnaca for £81 and 23,000 Avios or Athens for £85 and 23,000 Avios. As always, customers can collect Avios and Tier Points on these bookings.

British Airways and British Airways Holidays are committed inspiring customer confidence in travel, by providing unique customer service, unrivalled booking flexibility and enhanced safety measures. If customers no longer wish to travel, they can change their booking for free, paying any difference in price, or they can choose to cancel their holiday and obtain a voucher for travel right up until 30 April 2022. This now applies to bookings made from 3 March 2020 onwards for journeys that are due to have been completed by 31 August 2021.*

British Airways Holidays Customer Promise

British Airways Holidays customers also have access to a range of additional flexible booking options, all outlined in the company’s ‘Customer Promise’. These include opting to secure a holiday with a low deposit (from just £75 per person), choosing flexible payments, the choice to delay paying the final balance until three weeks before travel, the cover of ATOL protection and a 24-hour holiday helpline. Full details can be found in the British Airways Holidays Customer Promise at ba.com/customer-promise

The airline has also introduced a range of measures to keep customers safe.