British Airways is Planning New Staff Uniforms

The fashion bug is alive and well in IAG, with Aer Lingus going for new staff uniforms and now British Airways is doing likewise. Savile Row tailoring expert Ozwald Boateng is to be the next in an auspicious line-up of British designers to develop uniforms for the airline.

Boateng, who is known for bringing a modern contemporary twist to the classic British institution of tailoring, will be designing a collection for the airline’s 32,000 employees who wear a uniform as part of their role. The new uniform will form an important part of the airline’s celebrations for its centenary next year.

Alex Cruz, British Airways’ Chairman and Chief Executive, said: “Our uniforms have been an iconic symbol of our brand throughout our 100-year history and our partnership with Ozwald will take us forward to the next chapter in our journey. At a time when we are investing for customers, new uniforms are a visual representation of investment in our people and we want them to feel proud when they wear the new uniform.”

Ozwald Boateng said: “I am really excited about creating this new uniform for British Airways. It is important for me to create something that makes all of British Airways’ 32,000 uniform-wearing employees across the world excited, at the same time as enabling me to really demonstrate my skills as a designer. British Airways is investing £4.5 billion over the next five years and the uniform I design will form part of that, so I am looking forward to taking a uniform and refining it into a collection.”

Ozwald started his career in fashion in 1986 and became the first tailor to host a catwalk show at Paris Fashion Week. As well as being the youngest tailor to open a store in Savile Row, Ozwald was the Creative Director at Givenchy Homme from 2002 to 2006.

Boateng, who launched his first womenswear collection this year, will be working closely with the airline’s employees throughout the development process, from shadowing them to understand their roles and how the uniforms need to perform, to design, testing and final delivery.