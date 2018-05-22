News

British Airways Launches New Dublin to Manchester Service

Dublin Airport has welcomed the launch of British Airways’ new weekly service to Manchester. Vincent Harrison, Dublin Airport Managing Director, said: “We are delighted to see British Airways expand its route network from Dublin Airport and I have no doubt this new service will be popular for Irish and UK-based passengers. We will continue to work closely with British Airways to promote its new route.”

Keith Chuter, Sales Manager Ireland, British Airways, said: “We are thrilled to be able to grow our summer schedule from Dublin Airport, offering our customers access to our new Manchester route. Manchester is a city known for being unique and eclectic with plenty of restaurants, shops and museums for visitors to enjoy, so our new flight is ideal for travellers looking to take a short city break.

“The new route will run from 18th May until 30th September and flights will be on sale on Ba.com from €30 / £33 each way and we hope to welcome many Irish passengers on our flight to Manchester over the coming months.”

Above are Stephen O’Reilly, Dublin Airport Aviation Business Development Manager; Brenda Morgan, Key Partnership Manager UK & Ireland, British Airways; Tara Magee, Consumer Sales Manager, British Airways; and Edel Redmond, Business to Business Marketing Executive, Dublin Airport.

In addition to the new Manchester route, British Airways also operates flights from Dublin Airport to London Heathrow and London City airports. From Heathrow BA customers have access to an extensive global network of over 140 destinations worldwide, catering for both leisure and business travellers.

The airline will operate its new route with an Embraer 190, a 98-seater jet offering Business Class and Economy Class, departing Dublin at 21.20 every Friday and departing Manchester on Sunday at 08.55 until 30th September.

 

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

