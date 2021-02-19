News

British Airways Launches New Fare Brands

British Airways has launched two new fare brands – Select and Select Pro – that will go live on February 24, 2021. These are both refundable fares, which will offer travellers booking with agents the flexibility to cancel a flight and claim a full or partial refund should their travel plans change. There will also be no change fee payable for Select and Select Pro bookings.

The Select and Select Pro fares will be available to book as of 24 February and will sit alongside the current Basic, Standard/Plus and Fully Flexible fares, and will enhance the suite of fare options available to suit the different budgets and flexibility needs of travellers. 

These fares are being launched in alignment with British Airways’ Atlantic Joint Business partners American Airlines, Iberia and Finnair for transatlantic routes. 

The table shows the different benefits and attributes of each of the available fare brands

 

 Corporate deals that follow published change and refund conditions will be able to purchase the new fares with a discount in line with their deal to benefit from enhanced refundability. Corporate deals with specific refundability and change fees will be able buy the new product in line with their deal however, it will not provide any additional flexibility benefits. 

