British Airways launches September sale

British Airways has launched its annual September Sale with deals to over 150 destinations across its global network.

With travel dates in 2021 available, and the airline’s flexible booking policy offering no change fees or a voucher exchange for bookings made during the September Sale with travel before the end of August 2021, customers can book with absolute confidence that they can move their flights or holiday should their plans change.* Customers must book by 30 September.

On flights, customers can take a trip to New York for just £299 return, San Francisco for £348 return or Miami for £349 return. Those who want to hit the Caribbean beaches of Antigua or St Lucia can do so for £384 return and £399 return respectively or soak up a slice of luxury in the Seychelles for just £499 return. Travellers wanting to head east can visit Dubai where return flights start from £299 while Muscat starts from £399 return.

A selection of enticing holiday packages are also included in the sale this year. These include seven-night European beach breaks (including flights and hotels) from just £179 per person, including to Corfu and Sardinia. Alternatively, for those looking further afield, seven-night holidays to the newly launched destination of Montego Bay are from just £619 per person. Meanwhile, seven-night holidays to Barbados are from £549pp, Orlando from £399pp and New York from just £379pp. During the September Sale, British Airways Holidays is offering complimentary access to the Galleries Club Lounges at London Heathrow Terminal 5 when booking a flight + hotel package for 7 nights or more for travel between 3 September and 24 December 2020 (minimum spend and conditions apply).

On top of these sale prices, British Airways has over one million seats available for £39 or less each-way. Destinations include Geneva, Venice and Rome.

In the September Sale, Club World (long haul business class) New York flights are available for £1,199 return while Cancun is £1,299 return. In Club Europe (short haul business class) Salzburg is available for £170 return, Geneva for £238 return and Athens for £330 return for those looking to stay closer to home.

Andrew Brem, British Airways’ Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We know that many of our customers are eager to start exploring the world again and that’s why we are offering them great prices coupled with flexible booking options. Customers who book during the September Sale can take a voucher if they change their minds and we believe that this, alongside enhanced safety measures at the airport and onboard, will give customers the confidence to book their next getaway and get traveling again.”

As part of the September Sale, there are also a number of tempting Avios part payment deals. These include New York return flights for £179 plus 25,000 Avios, and Los Angeles return for £209 plus 32,000 Avios. As always, customers can choose to reduce the cost of a commercial flight through Avios part payment, while still collecting Avios with their booking. Customers can also book a return reward flight to Venice for £1 plus 29,000 Avios, or New York or Dubai for £100 plus 50,000 Avios.

British Airways is committed to practices which inspire confidence in travel such as unrivalled booking flexibility and enhanced safety measures. Customers who book during the September Sale will have any change fee waived on bookings made before the end of August, or can take a voucher which they can use before April 2022. British Airways Holidays customers have a further range of flexible booking options open to them. Highlights include low deposits from just £75pp with flexible payments and final balance not now due until three weeks before travel, ATOL protection and a 24-hour holiday helpline. Full details on what a British Airways Holiday guarantees can be found in its newly launched ‘Customer Promise’ at ba.com/customer-promise

In terms of safety the airline has introduced a range of measures to keep its customers safe and is asking customers to abide by the new measures to help manage the wellness of everyone travelling.

These include:

checking-in online, downloading their boarding pass and where possible self-scanning their boarding passes at the departure gate

observing social distancing and using hand sanitisers that are placed throughout airports

wearing a facemask at all times and bringing enough to replace them every four hours for longer flights

asking customers not to travel if they think they have any symptoms of Covid-19

cabin crew wearing PPE and a new food service, which reduces the number of interactions required with customers

Asking customers to ensure they have everything they need from their hand luggage before departure, and where possible, storing their carry-on bag under the seat in front of them

The airline is cleaning all key surfaces including seats, screens, seat buckles and tray tables after every flight and each aircraft is completely cleaned from nose to tail every day. The air on all British Airways flights is fully recycled once every two to three minutes through HEPA filters, which remove microscopic bacteria and virus clusters with over 99.9% efficiency, equivalent to hospital operating theatre standards.