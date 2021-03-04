British Airways Offer Covid Tests for £33

British Airways is offering passengers rapid antigen tests from a government-approved testing provider at a discounted rate of £33 (€38).

The tests are provided by Qured at an ‘exclusive’ price for British Airways customers and can be delivered anywhere in the world. The test is administered by a health advisor over a 20-minute video chat, who will guide passengers through the process of swabbing both nose and throat. Results are available within 20 minutes, after which – if negative – the customer can download a ‘fit to fly’ certificate.

British Airways’ chief executive Sean Doyle said, “our teams were pleased to discover Qured, a unique new option which removes uncertainty and unnecessary expense for customers who may be concerned about sourcing a pre-departure test while away from home.”

Qured CEO Alex Templeton added, “Our accessible rapid testing service takes the hassle out of finding a test abroad. As a trusted healthcare provider we look forward to delivering an exceptional patient experience to British Airways’ customers and to working with them on a safe return to travel.”

British Airways has also been trialling the VeriFLY digital health app on certain routes to North America and is also participating in the rollout of IATA’s Travel Pass app – both of which allow for test results (including Qured rapid antigen tests) to be uploaded to the app.