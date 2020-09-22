British Airways offers a million seats for under £35

The seats are available across popular routes including, but not limited to, Athens, Bologna, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, Milan, Venice, Newcastle and Naples. Customers must book by 22 September to benefit from these fares.

Also reduced are a large selection of Club Europe fares to 60 routes. These include £119 return to Dublin, £129 to Krakow or Luxembourg, £149 to Prague and Vienna or £169 to Nice. Customers should book by 30 September to benefit. British Airways Holidays are also offering a number of enticing holiday packages to accompany these fares, for 2020 and beyond.

With travel dates up until the end of March, and the airline’s flexible booking policy offering no change fees or a voucher exchange for bookings made up until the end of September 2020 for travel until the end of August 2021, customers can book with absolute confidence that they can move their flights or holiday should their plans change.**

And finally, in the latest series of deals, British Airways Holidays is offering reduced Caribbean breaks. Customers will be able to save up to £100 on their Caribbean or Cancun flight + hotel package, when booking between 18-22 September, and travelling between 18 September 2020 – 31 March 2021 inclusive.

Andrew Brem, British Airways’ Chief Commercial Officer, said: “It is exciting to be able to offer our customers a great range of low fares on travel to a large number of short-haul destinations, alongside our impressive sale prices. Travellers can book with absolute confidence knowing we are operating with stringent safety measures in place and that should anything crop up they can change their plans incurring no change fees, thanks to our flexible booking policy.”

British Airways is currently in the middle of its September Sale, with deals across routes and cabins, including flights to New York, Antigua, St Lucia and the Seychelles. As always, customers can use Avios part payment to reduce the cost of the fare still further, while collecting Tier Points and Avios with their booking.

Safety is at the heart of British Airways’ business and the airline has introduced a range of measures, which it requires customers and crew abide by. These include:

checking-in online, downloading their boarding pass and where possible self-scanning their boarding passes at the departure gate where possible

observing social distancing and using hand sanitisers that are placed throughout airports

wearing a facemask at all times and bringing enough to replace them every four hours for longer flights

asking customers not to travel if they think they have any symptoms of Covid-19

cabin crew wearing PPE and a new food service, which reduces the number of interactions required with customers

asking customers to ensure they have everything they need from their hand luggage before departure, and where possible, storing their carry-on bag under the seat in front of them

providing customers with a personal protection pack including a sealable disposal bag, hand sanitising gel and an antibacterial wipe.

The airline is cleaning all key surfaces including seats, screens, seat buckles and tray tables after every flight and each aircraft is completely cleaned from nose to tail every day. The air on all British Airways flights is fully recycled once every two to three minutes through HEPA filters, which remove microscopic bacteria and virus clusters with over 99.9% efficiency, equivalent to hospital operating theatre standards.