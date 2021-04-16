British Airways Offers Discounted Covid Test

British Airways customers can now avail of a discounted price for PCR tests. The airline is working with test provider Randox Health to offer customers home PCR tests from £60.

Randox Health is offering a rapid turnaround service, which means the test is convenient for pre-departure and arrivals testing, which requires results taken no more than 72 hours before departure.

How to Book

Visit ba.com for information on the available test kits or book directly on the Randox Health website

For the Pre-departure PCR Test or the Test to Release kit use the discount code ‘BritishAirways50’ at checkout

For the Day 2 & 8 Test kit – use the discount code ‘BritishAirwaysD2D8’ at checkout

Tests are only available for delivery to UK addresses, including Northern Ireland.