British Airways Offers Discounted Covid Test

British Airways customers can now avail of a discounted price for PCR tests. The airline is working with test provider Randox Health to offer customers home PCR tests from £60.

Randox Health is offering a rapid turnaround service, which means the test is convenient for pre-departure and arrivals testing, which requires results taken no more than 72 hours before departure.

How to Book

  • Visit ba.com for information on the available test kits or book directly on the Randox Health website
  • For the Pre-departure PCR Test or the Test to Release kit use the discount code ‘BritishAirways50’ at checkout
  • For the Day 2 & 8 Test kit – use the discount code ‘BritishAirwaysD2D8’ at checkout
Tests are only available for delivery to UK addresses, including Northern Ireland.
