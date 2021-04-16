British Airways Offers Discounted Covid Test

British Airways customers can now avail of a discounted price for PCR tests. The airline is working with test provider Randox Health to offer customers home PCR tests from £60.
Randox Health is offering a rapid turnaround service, which means the test is convenient for pre-departure and arrivals testing, which requires results taken no more than 72 hours before departure.
How to Book
- Visit ba.com for information on the available test kits or book directly on the Randox Health website
- For the Pre-departure PCR Test or the Test to Release kit use the discount code ‘BritishAirways50’ at checkout
- For the Day 2 & 8 Test kit – use the discount code ‘BritishAirwaysD2D8’ at checkout
Tests are only available for delivery to UK addresses, including Northern Ireland.
