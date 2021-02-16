British Airways partners with Dettol

British Airways has announced it will be partnering with trusted and iconic hygiene brand Dettol, the no. 1 disinfection brand as part of its ongoing commitment to help keep its customers and colleagues safe.

From March 2021, British Airways’ customers will have access to a range of Dettol products, that are proven to kill 99.9% of bacteria and Coronavirus (SARS-COV-2)2, in the air and on the ground. The airline’s updated cleaning protocols using Dettol products, have been supported by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

At Heathrow Terminal 5 Dettol hand sanitiser stations will be positioned at all check-in desks, self-service bag drop, lounges and at departure gates, replacing the current sanitisation stations with Dettol products. The airline will also use Dettol antibacterial wipes, cleaners and sprays to keep surfaces clean at the airport and in its lounges.

In the air, British Airways will be introducing a Dettol antibacterial hygiene wipe. Each customer will be handed a packet containing the wipe as they board the aircraft.

Carolina Martinoli, British Airways’ Director of Brand and Customer, said: “As we look forward to welcoming our customers back on board, we are proud to announce our partnership with Dettol, a trusted and well-known disinfection brand. At the start of the pandemic, we introduced a number of protective measures at each step of the customer journey, and we think our partnership with Dettol is a great addition.”

Rahul Kadyan Executive Vice President of Global Business Solutions for Reckitt Benckiser (RB) said: “Our collaboration with British Airways is exciting, since we both share the same objective to help protect travellers. This is an ideal partnership for RB, and Dettol, to help drive high standards in hygiene and reassure consumers they can enjoy the British Airways experience. Our brand is built on trust, scientific efficacy and our desire to educate consumers around the world to help break the chain of infection.”

Professor James Logan, a member of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, said: “Health based cleaning protocols and additional personal safety measures are one of the critical tools as we all work to re-open business and travel around the globe. We are proud to bring our expertise and knowledge to the COVID-19 response on a national and global scale. At the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine we are pleased to work with British Airways and RB employees to advise them on the programme.”

Safety is at the heart of British Airways’ business. Alongside the introduction of Dettol products at the airport and onboard, the airline continues to implement a range of measures that it requires customers and colleagues to observe, which include:

Observing government regulations around advice around travel

Asking customers not to travel if they think they have any symptoms of Covid-19

Wearing facemasks and bringing enough to replace them every four hours for longer flights

Checking-in online, downloading a boarding pass to a mobile device where possible for self-scanning at security and the departure gate

Observing social distancing and using hand sanitisers that are placed throughout airports

Asking customers to ensure they have everything they need from their hand luggage before departure, and where possible, storing their carry-on bag under the seat in front of them

Cabin crew wearing PPE and a new food service, which reduces the number of interactions required with customers

The airline is cleaning all key surfaces including seats, screens, seat buckles and tray tables after every flight and each aircraft is completely cleaned from nose to tail every day. The air on all British Airways flights is fully recycled once every two to three minutes through HEPA filters, which remove microscopic bacteria and virus clusters with over 99.9% efficiency, equivalent to hospital operating theatre standards.

