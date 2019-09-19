British Airways Pilots Call Off Second September Strike

The British Airline Pilots’ Association has called off the strike due next Friday, 27 September, saying that the first strikes, on 9 and 10 September, had “demonstrated the anger and resolve of pilots” and it “was now time for a period of reflection before the dispute escalates further and irreparable damage is done to the brand”. BALPA also said it hoped that British Airways would “negotiate seriously” with a view to ending the pay dispute.

The union has a mandate for strikes until January 2020, after more than 90% of its BA pilot members voted for industrial action in a ballot this summer.

British Airways, which cancelled about 1,700 services in the earlier strike action and has already rebooked or cancelled thousands of passengers’ flights for next week, said: “We are considering the implications and we will give updates in due course.”