News

British Airways Pilots Call Off Second September Strike

British Airways Pilots Call Off Second September Strike

The British Airline Pilots’ Association has called off the strike due next Friday, 27 September, saying that the first strikes, on 9 and 10 September, had “demonstrated the anger and resolve of pilots” and it “was now time for a period of reflection before the dispute escalates further and irreparable damage is done to the brand”. BALPA also said it hoped that British Airways would “negotiate seriously” with a view to ending the pay dispute.

The union has a mandate for strikes until January 2020, after more than 90% of its BA pilot members voted for industrial action in a ballot this summer.

British Airways, which cancelled about 1,700 services in the earlier strike action and has already rebooked or cancelled thousands of passengers’ flights for next week, said: “We are considering the implications and we will give updates in due course.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

About Expedia TAAP

Neil SteedmanSeptember 18, 2019
Read More

Expedia TAAP’s Wide Breadth of Quality Travel Products

Neil SteedmanSeptember 18, 2019
Read More

Expedia TAAP Package Rates

Neil SteedmanSeptember 18, 2019
Read More

The Benefits of Adding Activities and Ground Transfers on Expedia TAAP

Neil SteedmanSeptember 18, 2019
Read More

Expedia TAAP Dynamic Incentive Model for Accommodation-Only Bookings

Neil SteedmanSeptember 18, 2019
Read More

Expedia TAAP Global Customer Operations

Neil SteedmanSeptember 18, 2019
Read More

Emirates to Hold Three Pilot Roadshows in Dublin

Michael FloodSeptember 18, 2019
Read More

Dublin Airport Opens New Premier Lounge for East-Bound Passengers

Neil SteedmanSeptember 18, 2019
Read More

CAR Extends Deadline for Responses to Consultation Paper

Neil SteedmanSeptember 18, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland