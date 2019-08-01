News

British Airways Pilots Set to Strike as Court of Appeal Rejects IAG Injunction

Pilots at British Airways could strike this month after the UK Court of Appeal rejected IAG’s request for an injunction against industrial action.

The British Airline Pilots’ Association voted in favour of industrial action on 22 July following three days of negotiations that failed to resolve a dispute over pay and conditions. International Airlines Group had sought an injunction to prevent the strike in the High Court, but this was rejected. IAG then appealed and the Court of Appeal has now ruled against the appeal.

This clears the way for the British Airways pilots to strike, although the pilots’ union has not yet announced any strike dates. It is is required by law to provide British Airways with 14 days’ notice of any proposed strike action, which could take place in late August.

The British Airline Pilots’ Association joined other unions Unite and GMB to submit a joint pay claim in November. In July, British Airways offered pilots a pay increase worth 11.5% over three years, which was accepted by Unite and GMB but rejected by the pilots’ union.

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

