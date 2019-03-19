British Airways Unveils New Business Class Seat ‘Club Suite’

British Airways has unveiled its new Business Class seat, ‘Club Suite’, and confirmed that it will arrive on the first of its A350 aircraft in July.

Club Suite offers direct-aisle access, a suite door for greater privacy, and flat-bed seats in a 1-2-1 configuration. Features include 40% more storage, a vanity unit and mirror, wi-fi, 18.5” inflight entertainment screens, high definition gate-to-gate programming, and PC/USB power.

The A350 aircraft will also have reduced noise levels, high ceilings, ambient lighting complimenting the time of day and outside light, higher levels of humidity, and refreshed air. The 25% lower fuel burn significantly reduces CO2 emissions.

As well as a new 56-seat Club World cabin, the three-cabin A350 will feature the latest World Traveller Plus cabin (56 seats) with new furnishings including a new pillow and quilt, new amenity kits, enhanced service, and improved dining. The World Traveller (Economy Class) cabin offers 219 seats with high-speed wi-fi.

In phase one of the roll out, the first A350 aircraft will start short-haul flying between London and Madrid. In phase two, from 1 October 2019, the aircraft will begin long-haul flying. During this period another three A350 aircraft will join the British Airways fleet and two B777 aircraft will also be retrofitted with the new cabin.

Alex Cruz, Chairman and Chief Executive, British Airways, said: “The arrival of our first A350 featuring our new Club Suite is one of the most exciting developments in our £6.5 billion investment programme.

“Each new suite has direct aisle access and comes with a personal door – design features which were incorporated as a direct result of the feedback we’ve had from our customers. We’ve worked hard to ensure every aspect of the Club World experience from the lounges we’ve refreshed, to the new gourmet menus from Do&Co on flights from Heathrow, and the luxurious bedding we’ve introduced from The White Company exudes the very British style and quality customers expect from us.

“At British Airways we have one of Europe’s largest long-haul fleets and most far-reaching global networks, so it will take some time to make the cabin available to everybody. We hope that as more customers have the chance to experience it, they’ll enjoy travelling in it as much as we’ve enjoyed designing it.”