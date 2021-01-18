News

British Tourism & Travel Show postponed until September 2021

British Tourism & Travel Show postponed until September 2021

The organiser of British Tourism & Travel Show (BTTS) – a leadng domestic travel trade event, known for showcasing 100s of top visitor attractions, tours, events, packages, destinations, and experiences – has announced this year’s event will move from March to September.

The show will be deferred to the new dates of 22-23 September 2021 at the NEC Birmingham, following the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic. This comes alongside news that the British Coach Tourism Awards will also move to take place on the evening of 22 September at the National Motorcycle Museum.

David Maguire, BTTS’s group event director, says: “Although there are positive signs that large scale events will be able to restart in the coming months, the current restrictions in place still pose a huge challenge to running BTTS in March. Having consulted with our exhibitors, visitors and partners, we’ve decided the best action to serve everyone is to push the show back to the autumn for 2021.

“We want to deliver a show that’s as safe and successful as possible for everyone involved, and with the recent news of vaccines and rapid testing, September feels like the right time to do that.

“We’re disappointed not to be able to bring everyone together as soon as we’d hoped this year. But we’re committed to delivering an event in 2021 that provides the industry with the most effective opportunities for networking, education, discovery and interaction.

“The team would like to thank our exhibitors, visitors, speakers and partners for their continued support during these tough times. We look forward to seeing you at the show in September.”

British Tourism & Travel Show will take place on 22-23 September 2021 at the NEC Birmingham. For more information, please visit www.tourismshow.co.uk.

British Coach Tourism Awards will take place on the evening of 22 September at the National Motorcycle Museum. For more information, please visit www.britishcoachawards.co.uk.

#ittnswitchedon

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Children Fly Free With Etihad

Fionn DavenportJanuary 19, 2021
Read More

Qatar Airlines Gets Five-Star Covid Safety Rating

Fionn DavenportJanuary 19, 2021
Read More

Seychelles Makes Plans to Open Up to the World

Fionn DavenportJanuary 18, 2021
Read More

Expedia/TAAP Travel Agents’ Competition

Fionn DavenportJanuary 18, 2021
Read More

No Mask? Drop and Give Me Twenty!

Fionn DavenportJanuary 18, 2021
Read More

Tokyo World’s Most Instagrammable Place

Fionn DavenportJanuary 18, 2021
Read More

Eurostar ‘at risk’ Without Help

Fionn DavenportJanuary 18, 2021
Read More

Travel Professionals Paint Bleak But Defiant Picture

Fionn DavenportJanuary 18, 2021
Read More

Brittany Ferries Service Starts Two Months Early in Brexit-Beating Move

Fionn DavenportJanuary 18, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland