British Tourism & Travel Show postponed until September 2021

The organiser of British Tourism & Travel Show (BTTS) – a leadng domestic travel trade event, known for showcasing 100s of top visitor attractions, tours, events, packages, destinations, and experiences – has announced this year’s event will move from March to September.

The show will be deferred to the new dates of 22-23 September 2021 at the NEC Birmingham, following the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic. This comes alongside news that the British Coach Tourism Awards will also move to take place on the evening of 22 September at the National Motorcycle Museum.

David Maguire, BTTS’s group event director, says: “Although there are positive signs that large scale events will be able to restart in the coming months, the current restrictions in place still pose a huge challenge to running BTTS in March. Having consulted with our exhibitors, visitors and partners, we’ve decided the best action to serve everyone is to push the show back to the autumn for 2021.

“We want to deliver a show that’s as safe and successful as possible for everyone involved, and with the recent news of vaccines and rapid testing, September feels like the right time to do that.

“We’re disappointed not to be able to bring everyone together as soon as we’d hoped this year. But we’re committed to delivering an event in 2021 that provides the industry with the most effective opportunities for networking, education, discovery and interaction.

“The team would like to thank our exhibitors, visitors, speakers and partners for their continued support during these tough times. We look forward to seeing you at the show in September.”

British Tourism & Travel Show will take place on 22-23 September 2021 at the NEC Birmingham. For more information, please visit www.tourismshow.co.uk.

British Coach Tourism Awards will take place on the evening of 22 September at the National Motorcycle Museum. For more information, please visit www.britishcoachawards.co.uk.

